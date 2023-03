Indiana Jones ride at Disneyland is set to reopen Friday after undergoing refurbishments and upgrades.

Indiana Jones ride at Disneyland to reopen Friday after upgrades and refurbishments

ANAHAEIM, Calif. -- Indiana Jones is back and better than ever.

The popular Indiana Jones ride at Disneyland's Adventureland is set to reopen on Friday after being closed for refurbishments and upgrades since January.

Disneyland made the announcement on Wednesday, giving fans of the ride a sweet surprise.

The ride is a fast-paced thrill through a temple in search of Indiana Jones.

Disney is the parent company of this station.