disney+ streaming service

New York Times bestseller 'Stargirl' comes to Disney+

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- "Stargirl" from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically acclaimed, New York Times' best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves...and their world.

Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere) is an average student at Mica High School. He gets decent grades, is a member of the school's marching band and has always been content flying under the radar. But all that changes when he meets Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a confident and colorful new student with a penchant for the ukulele who stands out in a crowd.

"She is brave to just be who she wants to be and show[s] up, even though she's in a room where everyone else just wants to follow the status quo," actor Karan Brar said.

Stargirl is kind, finds magic in the mundane and touches the lives of others with the simplest of gestures. Her eccentricities and infectious personality charm Leo and the student body, and she quickly goes from being ignored and ridiculed to accepted and praised, then back again, sending Leo on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

VanderWaal hopes that audiences take away this important lesson from the film: "Making other people happy will never make you happy...Your happiness and security has to always stay within."

A celebration of individuality, kindness and the power of the human spirit, "Stargirl" is directed by Julia Hart from a screenplay by Kristin Hahn, Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz based on the novel by Jerry Spinelli. The film stars singer/songwriter VanderWaal in her film debut, Graham Verchere, Karan Brar, Maximiliano Hernandez, Darby Stanchfield and Giancarlo Esposito.

"Stargirl" is available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting March 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodcelebritymoviesmoviedisneymovie newsmovie premieredisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
'Prop Culture' uncovers the secrets behind Disney movies
Go behind the scenes of 'The Mandalorian' in new Disney+ docu-series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News