Disney on Ice returns to Houston just in time for the holidays

Check out this scene from Ariel's adventures in "Disney on Ice: Reach for the Stars."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a tiny glimmer of hope in the year 2020, this might be it!Mickey Mouse and friends are invading Houston's NRG Stadium next month with "Disney on Ice presents Dream Big."The production brings together your favorite Disney stars from "Moana," "Coco," "Frozen," "Aladdin," and more.So what will the experience look like amid a pandemic? An array of health and safety guidelines have been put into place to help protect guests from contracting COVID-19. According to a new release issued by "Disney on Ice," pod seating will be implemented to help guests practice safe social distancing."Seating capacity at NRG Stadium for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place," read the release.You and your family will also be required to wear face coverings "except when guests are eating or drinking in their seats unless otherwise exempted by law."If you want to purchase souvenirs, a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options is being used.You can also pre-order items before getting to NRG Stadium. Once you've ordered, you can pick up your purchase at a contactless pickup station during the show.The show runs Wednesday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 13. To purchase your tickets,