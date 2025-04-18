Watch 'On The Red Carpet Celebrates Earth Month'

Celebrate Earth Month with a look at Nat Geo's new series, "Secrets of the Penguins," and learn how Disney parks are prioritizing conservation efforts.

LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet is celebrating Earth Month 2025 with a special episode highlighting new shows and movies from National Geographic and Disney Nature, plus a look at conservation efforts at Disney Parks.

This Earth Month, The Walt Disney Company is once again spotlighting efforts to protect, restore, and celebrate the natural world through its ourHome campaign led by National Geographic.

That includes a new Nat Geo series, "Secrets of the Penguins," premiering April 20 on National Geographic and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The series, which includes footage of penguin behaviors never-before-seen on film, is executive produced by James Cameron, narrated by Blake Lively, and features Emmy-winning Nat Geo Explorer Bertie Gregory.

"I think what was exciting about penguins was that they have such a kind of pop culture status," Gregory told On The Red Carpet. "And [ they ] have been filmed many times before. So I was pretty nervous going into it, but I was super excited that on every shoot we went on, we started to reveal these new behaviors, secrets."

Meanwhile, on Earth Day, April 22 on Disney+, Oscar winner Brendan Fraser narrates the new documentary, "Sea Lions of the Galapagos."

The film introduces "Leo," a sea lion pup living on the remote Galapagos Islands and shows his fascinating journey through life, from his first steps and learning to swim, to setting off on his own adventures, escaping hungry sharks, and ultimately finding a home all his own.

It also shows that sea lions like Leo have quite the personality!

"The thing about a sea lion, they are amazingly kind of pranksters of the sea," the film's producer Roy Conli told On The Red Carpet. "They love to prank other animals. In fact, one of the scientists that we worked with said (the sea lions) were friends to everyone, but not everyone wanted to be friends with them."

On The Red Carpet's Earth Month special was filmed at Disney California Adventure Park and includes a look at conservation efforts at Disney Parks.

You'll see what's being done to make the food served inside the parks more sustainable and how the leftover food waste is being transformed into something useful instead of ending up in landfills.

And perhaps best of all, you'll meet the baby giraffe, Tucker who just made his debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida!

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet Celebrates Earth Month" in the video above.