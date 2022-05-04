Search continues to find suspects who killed woman in shooting at Baytown vigil

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help in identifying the person who killed a 25-year-old during a candlelight victim in Baytown in December 2021.On Dec. 12, 2021, Disha Allen was among the crowd gathered in a field near North Market Loop, when a gunman fired into them. Allen was shot to death, and at least 13 others were injured.According to authorities, the suspect or suspects are believed to have been driving a small dark-colored sedan. The motive for the attack remains unknown. At the time, the crowd had gathered for a vigil for Jamal Narcisse, a 29-year-old man, who was murdered earlier in December 2021.Anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspects in this case is encouraged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston.