Water in Katy may appear discolored due to hydrant flushing, officials say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy residents shouldn't be alarmed if their water starts to look discolored in the next couple days.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The water discoloration may be a result of a hydrant flushing throughout the city on Thursday and Friday, according to the water department.

The flushing releases minerals deposited in the water lines.

City officials said the discoloration is harmless and does not affect the safety of the water, though residents should check that the water is clear before doing laundry.

If residents experience discoloration in their water, they are urged to clear the pipes in their home by running all interior and exterior water faucets for a few minutes.