Man charged in the death of 18-year-old after alleged verbal argument in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in southeast Houston, according to police.

Dione Mathis, 23, also known as Dione Brown, is charged with the murder of 18-year-old Kelvin Shaver, according to the Houston Police Department.

On June 11 at 9:55 p.m., HPD officers said they responded to a shooting at 4900 Doolittle Blvd.

Police said Shaver was found with mutliple gunshot wounds near Guadalcanal Road.

Shaver was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, HPD said.

Investigators learned Shaver was shot outside a home off of Doolittle Boulevard minutes after engaging in a verbal argument with the shooter.

According to court documents, a witness told investigators that she was at the corner store with Shaver and friends before the shooting. She reportedly told investigators she saw Mathis exchange words with Shaver outside.

The witness said Mathis then got into a front passenger seat in a black car driven by his father. She said Mathis then drove from the corner store to a house where Shaver was now sitting down on the front porch.

Records state that multiple witnesses saw Mathis get out of the car, walk up to the front yard of the home, and began shooting at Shaver as he ran away. Mathis allegedly chased him as he continued shooting, according to HPD.

Mathis turned himself into the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 25 and was taken into custody, HPD said.

Documents revealed that Mathis was in court in May with his mother on a separate criminal offense.

In his court appearance, Mathis was allegedly in a wheelchair as the mother claimed he had limited cognitive ability due to a 2021 motorcycle accident.

Investigators believe this was a false claim for Mathis to avoid criminal prosecution. So, they looked into his medical records and did not discover findings suggesting he couldn't walk, investigators said.

HPD said they do not believe there is a continuous threat to the general public. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.