Teen shot and killed after being followed home from convenience store in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has died after being shot and killed while being followed home from a convenience store in southeast Houston, police say.

Officers were dispatched to a call on Guadalcanal at about 9:56 p.m. According to the police, the shooting appeared to happened at the 5000 block of Doolittle.

The teen was walking home from a convenience store on Doolittle Boulevard when a black sedan allegedly started to follow him, police said.

There was one gunshot, and the teen ran away. He proceeded to run down the street to the 7200 block of Guadalcanal until he collapsed, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital after being taken by HFD on the scene.

Witnesses were detained and are being questioned by police. Homicide investigators were called to the scene as this is an ongoing investigation.

According to investigators, there is some surveillance footage that it is pending review.
