Diesel leak in SW Houston may affect your evening commute

HOUSTON, Texas -- Crews are working Monday afternoon to contain a diesel leak on Chimney Rock.

Houston police responded to reports of a leak in the 3400 block of Chimney Rock around 3 p.m.

The diesel leak was caused by an underground tank, according to police.

HPD's mobility team is on the scene and working to clear the leak.

Police say the road has been closed in both directions and may affect your evening commute. ABC13's Elissa Rivas recommended using alternate routes at Hillcroft and Weslayan to get to the Southwest Freeway.

Police expect the closure to last late into the evening.



