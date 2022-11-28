Jose Abreu to Astros: Free agent first baseman to land in Houston on 3-year deal, ESPN reports

If reports hold true, the 2020 AL MVP's signing might push out incumbent first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who's also a free agent.

Jose Abreu, the free agent first baseman who was also a former AL MVP, is expected to land with the Houston Astros on a three-year deal.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are about to land one of the biggest free agent names still out in the market.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Monday that the team and free agent first baseman Jose Abreu are in agreement on a three-year contract. Other terms of the deal were not immediately available.

USA Today first reported Abreu's agreement with the Astros.

The 35-year-old, who spent all nine of his MLB seasons with the Chicago White Sox, represents a big-name bat that could help the World Series-winning Astros, who were 12th in batting average and 13th in hits in all of baseball last season.

Abreu was in the MLB's top eight in batting average at .304 and fourth overall in hits with 183.

The three-time All-Star was the American League MVP after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Abreu is expected to replace Astros' fan favorite, Yuli Gurriel, who, like his potential successor, is a free agent and a Cuban defector.

What would Abreu's signing mean for owner Jim Crane's offseason ambitions?

The White Sox extended Abreu for three years and $50 million, or an annual average value of about $16 million, after 2019.

The Astros reupped reliever Rafael Montero on a three-year, $34.5 million contract. The Astros' projected payroll is currently in the $175 million range - they've exceeded $187 million each of the previous five seasons - and they still hope to sign ace Justin Verlander, who could command upward of $40 million a year.

Jose would also be the second Abreu on the Astros' roster, which has reliever Bryan Abreu already in the bullpen. There are no published reports indicating the two are related.

ESPN contributed to this story.