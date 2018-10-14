A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Webster Sunday morning.Webster police were notified around 9:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of FM 528.Police say the driver did not stop to render aid to the pedestrian.The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.The Webster Traffic Division and Criminal Investigations Division are actively working this scene.If you have any information that could be helpful to the investigation, you are urged to contact the Webster Police Department at 281-332-2426 (ext. 5).