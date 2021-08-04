covid-19 pandemic

Dickinson City councilman dies days after testing positive for COVID-19

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County community is grieving the loss of Dickinson City councilmember H Scott Apley. The 45-year-old died Wednesday morning, just days after testing positive for COVID-19.

After learning of Apley's passing, Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth said the community is coming together to show support for Apley's family during this difficult time.

"When I was very young, my father passed away very young, and one of the first things I thought of was that he's got this baby and he's going to grow up and not really know his dad," said Skipworth. "I know what that's like, and so I feel really awful for him and Melissa, his wife, and the baby especially."

Apley leaves behind his wife and 5-month-old son, who both tested positive for COVID-19. According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Apley's wife has not been admitted to the hospital.

"Anytime you have somebody who cares about the community, it's a loss," Skipworth said. "Remember every day's a gift. Things could happen very, very quickly."

It is unclear whether Apley and his family were vaccinated, though he was known for multiple social media posts against the practice.

The Galveston County Republican Party also shared the following statement regarding Apley's death:

"On behalf of the Galveston County Republican Party, I wish to express our deep sense of loss following the passing of our friend and colleague - Scott Apley. This indeed is a tragedy; it is magnified by his youth, his young family especially his very young son. Our hearts mourn for him and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Melissa and their families. Scott was a hard worker; and deeply committed to the betterment of his community, including his activities with the Republican Party. He was an advocate for liberty, limited government and the highest ideals of American Exceptionalism. We will celebrate his life and be thankful for his contributions to Galveston County, Texas and our Nation. Rest in peace, my friend."
