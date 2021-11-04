What to know about Houston's inaugural Dia de los Muertos event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Mexican tradition where loved ones who have passed away are honored and remembered is the focus of a big event in Houston this weekend.The Houston Dia de los Muertos parade will bring that tradition to the city on Saturday evening.Councilmember Robert Gallegos, who represents the downtown and East End area, announced they got the green light to host a festival and parade to celebrate the holiday. On Thursday, he shared his excitement to showcase the wonderful tradition on such a big stage."As a Latino, I'm excited to share and showcase our rich history right here in downtown Houston, the heart of our city," Gallegos said.The parade will roll from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will start at the corner of Bagby Street and Allen Parkway, and it will proceed around city hall and through parts of downtown."It's a time to remember, celebrate and honor those who have passed," said Gallegos.Event organizer Mauricio Navarro started the tradition in Dallas. He said he's excited to bring it to his hometown, and said everyone should expect a big celebration for all to enjoy.He said he does not look at it as something he's doing for the city, but rather what the city is doing for him."I'm an immigrant story. Someone said that when Mexico sends their people, they don't send their best and he was wrong then and he was wrong many times after that," Navarro said.He said his father was sent to Houston, and Navarro, his sister and mother all moved with his father. Houston became his home."Houston embraced me, but over the years, it also destroyed me," Navarro said.He explained he lost his father, his sister, his mother and his brother in Houston, so the city reminds him of those losses."Hopefully after Nov. 6, the shroud of death that I see in Houston will be lifted with images of pageantry and community coming together," he continued. "Thank you, Houston for rebuilding me. This is my gift to Houston."