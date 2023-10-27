Creep inside what's considered Houston's most haunted bar, experience ghoulish cakes, and immerse yourself in a sacred tradition honoring dead loved ones.

Houston will get into the spirit with 2 Dia de los Muertos parades

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Día de los Muertos is here, and over the next two weekends, you'll get the chance to remember and celebrate in Houston.

This Saturday, the Magnolia Park Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival will celebrate its tenth anniversary in the East End.

What started out as a block party has grown into a colorful, community-wide celebration, with thousands of attendees.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hidalgo Park, located at 7000 Avenue Q in Houston.

ABC13 will bring you live pictures of the parade anywhere you stream Eyewitness News, like Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

The festival, which celebrates the holiday's artistic significance with live performances, shopping and food, runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, Nov. 4, the Houston Dia de Los Muertos Parade & Festival will return to Downtown Houston.

The third annual festival is the city's latest Dia de Los Muertos tradition, celebrating the living and honoring our beloved with a free family festival at Sam Houston Park.

The festival, which features live music and performances, concessions, arts and crafts, runs from 2-10 p.m. Sam Houston Park is located at 1000 Bagby, in Houston.

After a cancellation due to Astros World Series play in 2022, the Downtown Dia de Los Muertos Parade is set to return at 7 p.m., kicking off at Bagby at Lamar.

ABC13 will bring you live pictures of this parade on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., anywhere you stream Eyewitness News, like Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."