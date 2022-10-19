Where to celebrate Dia de los Muertos 2022 in Houston

Creep inside what's considered Houston's most haunted bar, experience ghoulish cakes, and immerse yourself in a sacred tradition honoring dead loved ones.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Día de los Muertos is here! Looking for ways to celebrate this year's festivities? Mark your calendars and look no further.

From tours to parties, here is where you can celebrate Día de los Muertos in Houston this year:

Magnolia Park Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival: Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Support our local artists in one of Houston's historic Latin communities. What started out as a block party has now developed into a community-wide parade and festival, with thousands of attendees celebrating Día de los Muertos. The event surrounds the artistic significance of the holiday and brings you live performances, shopping and food.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. The festival at Hidalgo Park runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hidalgo Park is located at 7000 Ave. Q, in Houston

ABC13 will bring you live pictures of the parade at ABC13.com and anywhere you stream Eyewitness News, like Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Houston Dia de Los Muertos Parade & Festival: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2-10 p.m.

The 2nd annual Houston Dia de Los Muertos Parade is an exciting new tradition in Downtown Houston, with a mission to celebrate the living and honor our beloved. From 2-10 p.m., join family and friends for a free festival at Sam Houston Park, with live music, concessions, arts and crafts, and more.

The parade will kick off at 7 p.m.

Sam Houston Park is located at 1000 Bagby, in Houston.

"The World in Between" - Museum of Fine Arts, Houston: Saturday, Oct. 22 - 7 p.m.

Transcend the worlds between the living and the dead with this engaging talk at Brown Auditorium at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Rituals and teachings of ancient Mesoamerican cultures will come unfurling at "The World In Between-Ancient Roots of Día de los Muertos in Oaxaca," presented by MFAH and Dr. Javier Urcid, of Brandeis University. Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico will present before the start of the talk. The event is free. 1001 Bissonnet, in Houston.

Xochi: The Cuisine of Oaxaca: Sunday, Oct. 23 - 4 p.m.

Looking for a bite to eat and some mezcal to sip? Archaeology Now is bringing you a taste of Oaxaca. Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega and his family are presenting a unique cultural palate with this culinary adventure. The foods you will experience are traditions of Día de los Muertos. You can get tickets here. 1777 Walker St., in Houston.

Dia de Los Muertos at City Place: Friday, Oct. 28 - Saturday, Oct. 29

Needing a fancy touch? City Place has you covered with their 2nd annual Día de los Muertos Black Dinner celebration on Oct. 28. Enjoy a four-course dinner with special wine pairings on a beautiful waterfront plaza, themed for the festivities. Watch the unveiling of a traditional altar with live music. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. You can make reservation here.

You can also celebrate Oct. 29 at The Mercado. Mexican vendors are showcasing their assortments of upscale art, clothing, and more. Stick around for Calacas & Cocktails with a candlelight procession. Later that night, enjoy a family movie night with a screening of the Disney-Pixar movie "Coco."

Oct. 29 festivities are free and open to the public. Calacas & Cocktails begins at 6 p.m. 1250 Lake Plaza Dr., in Spring

Trunk or Treat Fiesta at SignatureCare: Friday, Oct. 28 - 4 p.m.

Bring out the family and enjoy SignatureCare's Trunk or Treat Fiesta! This fiesta is blending the fun of Halloween and Día de los Muertos with games, snacks, and contests. Be sure to wear your best costume for a chance at winning a prize. It's sure to be spook-tacular! 5413 South Rice Ave., in Houston.

Day of the Dead Family Day at Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts: Saturday, Oct. 29 - 10 a.m.

Día de los Muertos is in full swing over at the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts. The Day of the Dead Family Day will bring a whole host of activities for you and your family to enjoy, including food trucks, balloon animals, face painting and traditional performances. Don your favorite costume and bring items for a public building of an ofrenda. 6815 Cypresswood Dr., in Spring

Dia de Los Muertos Festival at St. Peter United UCC: Sunday, Oct. 30 - 11 a.m.

St. Peter United UCC is holding a Día de los Muertos Festival, celebrating the Day of the Dead. Bring your friends and family, and enjoy a wide variety of festive experiences, including photo altars, games, food, treats, and more. This event is free. 9022 Long Point Rd., in Houston (Spring Branch)

Hollywood Cemetery Tours: Sunday, Oct. 30 - 4 p.m.

Are you a history buff? See the roots of Día de los Muertos with Hollywood Cemetery's historic tours. This time of year, graves are decorated in honor of those departed and in celebration of their lives. Spots are limited, though, so grab your spot today. 3506 North Main St., in Houston

Discovery Green Dia de Los Muertos Festival: Sunday, Oct. 30 - 3 p.m.

Discovery Green's Día de los Muertos Festival is back for its 5th annual celebration! In the heart of Downtown, families are invited to place their recuerdos on the community altar and enjoy food, art, vendors, and live performances. 1500 McKinney, in Downtown Houston.

Dia de Los Muertos at Karbach Brewing Co.: Sunday, Oct. 30 - 11 a.m.

The Karbach Biergarten will play host to a Dia de los Muertos celebration, featuring a live DJ, food trucks, vendors and more. 2032 Karbach St., in Houston