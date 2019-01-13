EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5070351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Exclusive Eyewitness News interview with Facebook live shooting victim, Devyn Holmes.

As he continues his path to recovery, Devyn Holmes spoke exclusively with ABC13 about surviving a gunshot wound to the head.In April of 2018, the 28-year-old was accidentally shot in the head during a Facebook Live stream, while he was in the car with a woman and another man.The man and the woman were seen playing with two guns.Police say the three were inside the car for about nine minutes before the accidental shooting.When asked what his message is to others, Holmes said: "don't ever give up."