EXCLUSIVE: Facebook live shooting victim Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since tragedy

EMBED </>More Videos

In April of 2018, the 28-year-old was accidentally shot in the head during a Facebook Live stream, while he was in the car with a woman and another man.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As he continues his path to recovery, Devyn Holmes spoke exclusively with ABC13 about surviving a gunshot wound to the head.

In April of 2018, the 28-year-old was accidentally shot in the head during a Facebook Live stream, while he was in the car with a woman and another man.

EMBED More News Videos

Exclusive Eyewitness News interview with Facebook live shooting victim, Devyn Holmes.


The man and the woman were seen playing with two guns.

Police say the three were inside the car for about nine minutes before the accidental shooting.

When asked what his message is to others, Holmes said: "don't ever give up."

RELATED:

Devyn Holmes thanks supporters 8 months after being shot in head on Facebook Live

Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
facebook liveshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl LIII: NFL
IAH closes TSA security checkpoint due to staffing shortage
Police officer killed after confronting suspected car burglar
Mom who fought cancer while pregnant finally gets transplant
Woman cannot hear men's voices due to rare hearing disorder
SH 288 at FM 518 has been reopened ahead of schedule | Pearland officials confirm
Teen driver could face charges after 'Bird Box' challenge crash
Man found stabbed to death at apartment complex in Southeast Houston
Show More
4th grader saves sister's life by calling 911
Homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect, police say
Costco offers 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese with 20-year shelf life, sells out
Former Super Bowl MVPs and Texas natives to make history
HISD to start meetings in search of new superintendent Monday
More News