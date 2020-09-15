Deshaun Watson sued over 3 images posted to his Instagram of 1.4 million followers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the ink barely dry on hiswith the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson is facing a lawsuit that claims the quarterback posted three images to his Instagram without a photographer's permission.Aaron M. Sprecher's lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, alleges the star quarterback never had a license from the Associated Press, the license-holder of the photos, to repost them to his social media account, which currently boasts 1.4 million followers.The images date back from September 2017, May 2018 and back in January of this year, virtually chronicling Watson's rise in the NFL from his 2017 rookie year.The 2017 image shows Watson sporting sunglasses, ear-covering headphones, a shirt, suit and bowtie during a pregame walk to the locker room.The 2018 image shows a side-profile of Watson in helmet, pads and uniform, from the shoulders-up.The 2020 image captures Watson signing autographs for fans while at a Pro Bowl practice.According to the lawsuit, the former two images remained on Watson's account, while the Pro Bowl photo was removed, as of late last month. The photos fetched more than 171,000 combined likes."Defendant did not seek or obtain permission, authorization, or a license from plaintiff for the use of plaintiff's photographs," Sprecher's copyright infringement lawsuit states.The lawsuit does not state a monetary figure that Sprecher is seeking.ABC13 reached out to the Texans. Neither the team nor Watson and his representation gave comment.Sprecher identifies himself in the suit as "a professional freelance photographer specializing in creating and licensing sports photography, including National Football League events and athletes."