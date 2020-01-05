Deshaun Watson describes the play that made him flex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson says he does "whatever it takes" to get the win."We never quit, regardless," Watson said. "Whatever it takes to get the win. I mean, we're going to keep fighting."In the Texans' 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, Watson spun out of what looked to be a certain sack on second-and-6 to stay upright and find running back Taiwan Jones for 34 yards to set up first-and-goal at the Buffalo 10.Watson flexed both arms as the crowd at NRG Stadium went wild - knowing their team was in position to pull off another comeback win to Houston's playoff history. On the next play, Houston won the AFC wild-card game on a 28-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn.Watson also took a moment to thank the fans for sticking with them. The Texans didn't score until the third quarter, but it was worth the wait.Bailey then asked him if he's done, but Watson says they're already focused on the next game against the Kansas City Chiefs."We can do something special as a city," said Watson.