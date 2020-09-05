Deshaun Watson to sign 4 year, $177 million contract extension with the Houston Texans

Next monster QB deal is in: QB Deshaun Watson and Texans are finalizing their long-term agreement that now is expected to be completed today, sources tell ESPN.



Watson had two years remaining on his deal. Now he and Houston will be tied together for the next half decade, plus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

Yessirrrrrrrr!!!!



We’re lucky to have this one in Houston.



A very well-deserved payday my friend!



Can’t wait for the world to see what the future holds. @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/OkGCDziyON — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be part of the team for a long, long time.Watson is in the process of finalizing a long-term agreement that keeps him with the Texans for the next four years, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.The agreement is for a 4-year contract extension that averages $39 million a year with a $27 million signing bonus, according to agent David Mulugheta. It's the second largest quarterback deal ever in NFL history.Watson had two years left in his current agreement with the team.Talks between the quarterback's representatives and the Texans have been ongoing since at least April.Watson was a first-round draft pick in 2017 and was originally due to make an estimated $4.4 million during the 2020 season.Watson, a Gainesville, Georgia, native, played for Clemson before being drafted by Houston.