Deshaun Watson to sign 4 year, $177 million contract extension with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be part of the team for a long, long time.

Watson is in the process of finalizing a long-term agreement that keeps him with the Texans for the next four years, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



The agreement is for a 4-year contract extension that averages $39 million a year with a $27 million signing bonus, according to agent David Mulugheta. It's the second largest quarterback deal ever in NFL history.

Watson had two years left in his current agreement with the team.

Talks between the quarterback's representatives and the Texans have been ongoing since at least April.

Watson was a first-round draft pick in 2017 and was originally due to make an estimated $4.4 million during the 2020 season.



SEE ALSO: Texans exercise option on QB DeShaun Watson, source says

Watson, a Gainesville, Georgia, native, played for Clemson before being drafted by Houston.

RELATED: Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson offers Houston family help after getting evicted
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflfootballhouston texans
