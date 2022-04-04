'We believe Jane Doe': Fans held 22 signs referencing Deshaun Watson's assault allegations

Jimmy and Dee Haslam, own the Cleveland Browns of NFL and also run the Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew.
In the Columbus Crew's first home match since the Browns traded former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, fans hoisted 22 signs reading "We believe Jane Doe" during Saturday's Major League Soccer contest vs. Nashville SC.
The demonstration happened at the 22nd minute of the game in reference to the 22 civil lawsuits filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee. The signs were displayed by the Columbus fan support group Nordecke.
The lawsuits were initially filed under the pseudonyms of Jane Doe in 2021, alleging Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, committed sexual misconduct and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions.
“We Believe Jane Doe” times 22. #Browns #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/xFVWV8VFl4— Keith Naas (@knaas) April 2, 2022
After a Harris County grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, the Browns traded him in March and proceeded to give the quarterback a new contract which included $230 million in guaranteed money.
Jeff Barger, communications director for Nordecke, said in a statement to ABC13:
"Nordecke supports our members' right to express themselves. We have been invited to sit down with ownership to talk about this along with other projects and we look forward to that conversation. Go Crew."
