deshaun watson

'We believe Jane Doe': Fans held 22 signs referencing Deshaun Watson's assault allegations

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fans held 22 signs referencing Deshaun Watson's assault allegations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KTRK) -- It was an in-state statement about Deshaun Watson.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam, own the Cleveland Browns of NFL and also run the Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew.

In the Columbus Crew's first home match since the Browns traded former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, fans hoisted 22 signs reading "We believe Jane Doe" during Saturday's Major League Soccer contest vs. Nashville SC.

The demonstration happened at the 22nd minute of the game in reference to the 22 civil lawsuits filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee. The signs were displayed by the Columbus fan support group Nordecke.

The lawsuits were initially filed under the pseudonyms of Jane Doe in 2021, alleging Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, committed sexual misconduct and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions.



After a Harris County grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, the Browns traded him in March and proceeded to give the quarterback a new contract which included $230 million in guaranteed money.

SEE ALSO: Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson won't face criminal charges in connection with sexual misconduct

Jeff Barger, communications director for Nordecke, said in a statement to ABC13:

"Nordecke supports our members' right to express themselves. We have been invited to sit down with ownership to talk about this along with other projects and we look forward to that conversation. Go Crew."

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflmlscolumbus crewhouston texansdeshaun watsoncleveland browns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DESHAUN WATSON
'My intent is to clear my name' Watson speaks on sex assault claims
Watson cleared in case of improper sexual misconduct in Brazoria Co.
Trading Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns gives 'clarity' to QB, H...
At what price? Deshaun Watson trade might cost Cleveland Browns mor...
TOP STORIES
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
1 dead, 11 injured in shooting at outdoor concert in Dallas
All northbound lanes closed on IH-45 North after Richey Rd.
Driver shot and killed on SH 288 after leaving a nightclub, police say
Man killed on N. Frwy after crossing feeder on foot
Officers injured after possible catalytic converter theft in Humble
1 dead, 1 injured: Strangers save man from his home in flames
Show More
Prepare for a lot of weather changes this week
HCSO releases name of deputy killed in fiery car crash
3rd suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of HCSO deputy
Fallen deputy remembered as man who loved serving community
2 policemen saved fellow officer in multi-vehicle crash
More TOP STORIES News