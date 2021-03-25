No evidence against Deshaun Watson has been submitted yet, HPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10433413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DESHAUN WATSON ALLEGATIONS: The high-profile attorney who has filed at least seven civil lawsuits against the star Texans QB reveals more legal movement is coming. WARNING: Graphic details contained in the video.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department said on Thursday it has not received any documentation of evidence from attorney Tony Buzbee, who has been retained by now 16 women who have accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of unwanted sexual acts.Buzbee announced on Sunday night that his team would be "submitting affidavits and evidence from several women" on Monday, March 22. The police department told Eyewitness News on Thursday that so far, nothing has been received.Buzbee also said he will request that a grand jury consider the evidence and determine whether charges should be brought against Watson by the state of Texas.A total of 16 lawsuits have been filed against Watson.In one of the lawsuits filed Tuesday, a woman described Watson as a "serial predator." In this claim, the woman alleges that Watson "assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by exposing himself to her and touching her with his penis."The incident allegedly took place in California.The traveling massage therapist alleges that when she arrived at the address Watson gave her, he led her to a room and "locked the doors behind him." After Watson allegedly "forced Plaintiff's hand onto his penis" during the massage, he allegedly told her, "I will not have you sign a NDA but don't ever talk about this."The plaintiff also alleges that Watson reached out on Instagram in December "acting as if nothing had happened."Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney's Office said on Monday that it would be "inappropriate" for the DA's office to comment on the lawsuits against Watson."We refrain from publicly discussing allegations in any matter until and if a criminal charge is filed."Watson has denied wrongdoing, and his attorney Rusty Hardin said last week that the allegations against the quarterback are "meritless.""I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson said in a statement he posted on Twitter on March 16.Last week, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said "the matter is under review" pertaining to the league's personal conduct policy, and the Texans said in a statement that they would stay in close contact with the NFL during its investigation.