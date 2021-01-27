Sports

Deshaun Watson spotted in stands at Hightower vs. Foster basketball game

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite all the questions surrounding his own future in Houston, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is supporting other local athletes in the city.

You might even say Watson is showing up for the young stars of the future.

On Tuesday night, he was front and center in the stands as the Hightower Hurricanes took on the Foster Falcons in a game that decided the district championship.

The Falcons led most of the game, but Hightower managed to secure the victory 70 to 65 in overtime.
Still, it's not unusual for Watson or any professional athletes to go to Hightower basketball games as the team boasts one of the best point guards in the nation in the class of 2022, Bryce Griggs.

Griggs has another big name supporter in recording artist and producer CHASE B.

CHASE B, who has collaborated with Houston native and rapper Travis Scott, noted Hightower's and Griggs' success in his Instagram Stories from the game Tuesday night.

"Good dub from my boy. Stay locked in," he posted.



Griggs, who has nearly 92,000 followers on Instagram, is also followed by the Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker.

SEE ALSO: Houston mayor weighs in on those Deshaun Watson trade rumors
EMBED More News Videos

This is Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's message to Deshaun Watson, who reportedly wants out from the Texans.



Deshaun Watson-backed Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks restaurant opens new Houston location
EMBED More News Videos

The Texans quarterback is one of the owners of the chain, which opened a Federal Road location on Jan. 5.



Andre Johnson doubles down on advice to Deshaun Watson as pair attends Rockets' game
EMBED More News Videos

Hours after one Texans legend made comments about the current quarterback's situation, the two were seen together at the Rockets game, and the legend doubled down.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmissouri cityhigh schoolhouston texanshigh school sportsbasketball
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by stray bullet while sitting in bed with wife
HCSO deputy shot, suspect caught after 4-hour manhunt
Police investigating well-known store owner found shot to death
Houston's housing market hot despite COVID-19 pandemic
Homebuying can be impacted by low-level criminal records, study shows
First of 3 cold fronts brings cooler air today
El Paso teacher stunned to get response letter from Joe Biden
Show More
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
Health officials advise pregnant women not take Moderna vaccine
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
Harris Co. vaccine waitlist operating again after early error
How to cut down your email inbox before storage limits start
More TOP STORIES News