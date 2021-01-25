Turner on Deshaun Watson: 'I am humbled to be his Mayor. I hope that won't change anytime soon'

Over the past few weeks, reports have circulated that Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston after sources say that he has been bothered by the Texans' hiring process.
Earlier this month, league sources told ESPN that Watson had offered his input on potential general manager candidates, but the Texans neither considered nor consulted with those endorsed by their franchise quarterback.
The team ended up hiring former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio.
On top of that, they didn't inform Watson of the Caserio hire, which he found out about on social media, sources said.
The problems also extended to the Texans search for a head coach.
While the Texans completed interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Baltimore assistant head coach/receivers coach David Culley last week, the Texans' decision not to initially request to interview Bieniemy further upset Watson, Sports Illustrated reported.
Bienemy and Frazier are both expected to get second interviews with the Texans, but according to ESPN, it may be too late for that to entice Watson to stay.
Even before this, though, unhappiness may have been brewing.
Last offseason, Houston didn't let Watson know that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be traded, which led to some disappointment. Now that it has happened again, Watson is said to be infinitely more bothered, sources told ESPN.
The perceived indiscretions are calling for some, such as Houston's mayor, to vocally throw their support behind the QB.
"I value @deshaunwatson as a player but I respect him even more as a person. I know he loves this City because I have seen how much he has given of himself and his treasure to people in this City. I am humbled to be his Mayor. I hope that won't change anytime soon," Turner said.
Of course, we don't know that Turner's statement would really change anything. But Watson has made his presence felt in the city and off the gridiron.
At the start of the pandemic, Watson donated food to Ben Taub hospital employees and laid off hospitality workers through his Deshaun Watson Foundation.
He also notably offered to help a Houston family after they were evicted.
But Watson's generosity goes back even before that.
In July 2017, when he was a rookie, Watson surprised a group of children at Dick's Sporting Goods in Friendswood to celebrate Youth Sports Weekend. The event helped bring awareness for the need of funding for youth sports teams.
The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.