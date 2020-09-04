Society

Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson offers Houston family help after getting evicted

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While many people have complained about the massive paychecks professional athletes receive, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is putting his money toward helping those who faced eviction amid COVID-19.

It came about when a viral CNN video surfaced of a deputy from the Harris County Constable's Office who went knocking on people's doors to serve eviction notices.

SEE RELATED STORY: CDC eviction bans didn't come soon enough for some families

The video highlighted Israel Rodriguez and his 20-month-old, whose tiny head peeked over the second-story Houston apartment railing. Four-year-old son Fabian was next to them holding a package of toilet paper and an empty baby bottle when Deputy Bennie Gant arrived.

Watson saw the video and tweeted, "Would love to help them get back on their feet," trying to get in contact with the family.



Erica Davis, Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office chief of staff, responded.



Watson acknowledged he was in a similar situation when he was younger. Warrick Dunn, a former NFL player, gave his family the keys to his house in 2006.



"This changed the direction of my life," Watson responded to the tweet.

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston Texans call for change in support of BLM movement in new video

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonnflathleteshouston texansevictionsportsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Better rain chances today, less heat
Suspects on the run after killing Cleveland police officer
Houston family's viral eviction story breaks hearts
Deborah Wrigley signs off after 42 years at ABC13
Man turns himself in after wife found dead in Montgomery Co.
There's a new In-N-Out Burger now open in Houston area!
A look back at Deborah Wrigley's close call with a bank robber
Show More
Houston-area businesses not reopening after pandemic
Chadwick Boseman honored as hometown hero in South Carolina
Girls study outside Taco Bell after eviction
Houston church to help with Wi-Fi access for HISD students
Mask mums may be new high school homecoming trend
More TOP STORIES News