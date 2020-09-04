Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson offers Houston family help after getting evicted

This is crazy. Someone please help me find Israel Rodriguez and the elderly women in this video. Would love to help them get back on their feet. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/FfUz5oUwDC — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) September 3, 2020

We have him. Let’s work together to assist him. — Erica Davis, Chief of Staff /Community Outreach (@EricaCDavis) September 3, 2020

He's been there, Erica. @WarrickDunn @TonyDungy A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed. Proverbs 11:25 pic.twitter.com/sY7PId0Mvx — Paul (@paulr0123) September 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While many people have complained about the massive paychecks professional athletes receive, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is putting his money toward helping those who faced eviction amid COVID-19.It came about when a viral CNN video surfaced of a deputy from the Harris County Constable's Office who went knocking on people's doors to serve eviction notices.The video highlighted Israel Rodriguez and his 20-month-old, whose tiny head peeked over the second-story Houston apartment railing. Four-year-old son Fabian was next to them holding a package of toilet paper and an empty baby bottle when Deputy Bennie Gant arrived.Watson saw the video and tweeted, "Would love to help them get back on their feet," trying to get in contact with the family.Erica Davis, Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office chief of staff, responded.Watson acknowledged he was in a similar situation when he was younger. Warrick Dunn, a former NFL player, gave his family the keys to his house in 2006."This changed the direction of my life," Watson responded to the tweet.