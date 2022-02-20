Special hearing scheduled Monday in Deshaun Watson case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A hearing has been scheduled for Monday afternoon in the Deshaun Watson trial, Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women who filed civil lawsuits against the Texans quarterback, confirmed Sunday.According to Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, the special hearing will decide whether or not the quarterback's deposition can be delayed until his 22 accusers have been deposed.Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.As of Sunday, officials have not finished deposing the plaintiffs.Watson's deposition was set for Thursday, but that could now change.Back in October of 2021, a judge had signed search warrants to access Watson's social media accounts, including all platforms owned by Facebook, such as Instagram, and Cash App, owned by Square Inc.All of the social media data authorized to be seized are for the same timeframe as the Cash App information, Sept. 1, 2019 through Jan. 1, 2021.