Latest lawsuit accuses former Texans QB Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and battery

A new civil lawsuit filed in Houston on Monday accuses Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and battery in October 2020, when he was a member of the Houston Texans.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged incident occurred before Watson and a woman, who goes by the pseudonym "Jane Doe" in the court filing, were set to have dinner at the woman's apartment.

The lawsuit states that Watson met the woman, a single mother, at a Houston restaurant and bar, managed to get her phone number, and initially attempted to have her meet him at the Houston Galleria for a date. Reluctant to meet Watson in public, the woman agreed to a dinner date at her apartment instead, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, on the evening of the date, she said Watson had trouble finding her apartment and began aggressively yelling and screaming at her on the phone, saying he didn't "have time for this."

The lawsuit alleges that, while applying makeup in her bathroom, the woman then found Watson "completely naked on her bed, lying face down on his stomach." Watson then requested the woman massage his buttocks, and the woman "tried to appease Watson by rubbing his back, rather than his buttocks," according to the lawsuit.

Watson then turned over and "continued to demand that Jane Doe massage him, gesturing from his knees to his groin," according to the lawsuit. The woman told Watson that she was not a masseuse, to which Watson asked her what she wanted to do instead, the suit alleges.

Before the woman could answer, Watson "partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit," according to the lawsuit, which also alleges that Watson sexually assaulted the woman for several minutes before she escaped and grabbed a heavy piece of decor for self-defense. Watson then "stormed out of Jane Doe's apartment," according to the lawsuit.

The NFL declined to comment, and a Browns spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Watson, 28, served an 11-game suspension in 2022 after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions. A pair of Texas grand juries declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson, but he served his suspension after the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached a settlement in his disciplinary matter.

Watson also had to pay a fine of $5 million and undergo mandatory evaluation by behavioral experts and follow their suggested treatment program before being reinstated by the league.

The lawsuit filed Monday is unrelated to the lone civil suit stemming from the women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. However, the same attorney, Tony Buzbee, represents the latest woman to sue Watson.

Watson settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against him in the summer of 2022.

In March 2022, the Browns traded six draft picks, including three first-round picks, for Watson and gave him a fully guaranteed $230 million deal, an NFL record at the time.

Suspension and injuries have limited Watson to just 13 start with Cleveland, which includes a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday -- his first game since undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last November. Watson completed 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss.

ESPN's John Barr contributed to this report.