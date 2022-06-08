Dashcam video shows deputy save choking 4-year-old girl in busy Dallas traffic

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy was in the right place at the right time when he saved a little girl from choking at a busy Dallas-area intersection.
The act of heroism was caught on dashcam video.
"Come on, baby. Come on, baby. Come on," said Dallas County Sheriff's Deputy Keith Rose as he performed CPR. "Be advised that the baby is breathing now."
The video captured a mother running with her 4-year-old daughter in her arms to the deputy's patrol unit in the middle of traffic.
Rose said the little girl was not responsive and foaming at the mouth, so his instincts kicked in.
"So I grabbed the baby, turned her over, pat her on the back. Some fluid came out of her mouth," Rose told KTVT. "I placed her on the driver's seat and I just started CPR."
Thankfully, the child regained consciousness.
In the deputy's nearly 35 years on the job, he said he's seen a lot, but never quite had an experience like this.
"All the years that I've been out here, this is right at the top," Rose said. "I'm just glad I was at the right place at the right time."
After the incident, the little girl was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
