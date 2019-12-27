Deputy responds to home invasion; shoots father of resident: HCSO

UPDATE: A deputy was responding to a possible home invasion when he encountered the father of the female resident and fired his weapon, striking the man in the leg. PIO is en route. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 27, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy shot a man while he was responding to a possible home invasion in north Harris County, deputies say.It happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Darbydale Crossing Lane near Ella Boulevard.According to a tweet posted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a deputy came across the father of the resident and shot the man in the leg.The sheriff's office says the deputy was not injured. The condition of the man was not immediately released.