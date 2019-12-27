Deputy responds to home invasion; shoots father of resident: HCSO

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Darbydale Crossing Lane near Ella Boulevard.
According to a tweet posted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a deputy came across the father of the resident and shot the man in the leg.
UPDATE: A deputy was responding to a possible home invasion when he encountered the father of the female resident and fired his weapon, striking the man in the leg. PIO is en route. #hounews— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 27, 2019
The sheriff's office says the deputy was not injured. The condition of the man was not immediately released.