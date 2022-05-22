8 airlifted to hospital after suffering injuries at Go Topless Jeep event

GALVESTON COUNY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy is suffering from multiple injuries Sunday after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 87 during Go Topless Jeep Weekend, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trouchesset.At about 1:30 a.m., the deputy was working an accident on the highway at the Holiday Beach subdivision of Crystal Beach when a separate vehicle hit the deputy, Trouchesset said.The deputy was taken to UTMB with two broken legs, a broken arm and head injuries, according to officials. The deputy underwent surgery Sunday morning but their condition is unknown.The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputy was identified as Darius Gilbert.Gilbert was arrested by DPS officers for aggravated assault on a peace officer. He is in jail on a $100,000 bond.No other injuries were reported in this incident, but authorities said multiple people who took part in the event on Bolivar Peninsula were flown to a hospital.The massive crowd stretched emergency services.Up to 40,000 people attended Saturday's event in Crystal Beach.Galveston County Emergency services said eight patients were flown out and 30 people were taken to a hospital by ground.Most were minor emergencies, but they were considered two major traumas.