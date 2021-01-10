deputy-involved shooting

Off-duty HCSO deputy detained after firing gun outside his NW Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty deputy was taken into custody after he started shooting his gun while inside his truck parked outside of his home, Houston police said.

It happened in the 2100 block of Ridgemore Drive in the Spring Branch East area on Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Houston Police Department said they received a call about sounds of a gun being shot in the area.

Upon arriving, police said they saw the off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy sitting in a white truck with a gun.

Officers said they told the deputy to give up the gun and surrender, which the deputy eventually did. He was then taken into custody.

HPD told ABC13 the deputy also called the department asking for assistance, and he may have been hallucinating before firing his weapon.

WATCH: HPD says HCSO deputy had 'mental episode' in NW Houston shooting
Houston police said the off-duty deputy thought people were trying to break into his vehicle, which is when he fired his weapon through his truck window.



No injuries were reported, according to authorities. HPD's homicide division continues to investigate.
