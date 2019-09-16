Deputy fatally shoots suspect near Katy after disturbance call

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Katy after a domestic dispute, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It began in the 24000 block of Wassail Way around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were responding to a disturbance call involving a husband and wife. The husband was reportedly armed.



When deputies arrived, they found a woman and two teens safe inside the home, but the husband fled. A deputy setting up a perimeter in the area came face to face with the man on Nomini Hall Lane.

Gonzalez says the man pulled a pistol on the deputy, and that's when the deputy shot and killed him.

That deputy was not injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.
