Deputy fatally shoots suspect near Katy after disturbance call

It began in the 24000 block of Wassail Way around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were responding to a disturbance call involving a husband and wife. The husband was reportedly armed.
.@SheriffEd_HCSO provides an update on the officer-involved shooting scene at the 23900 blk of Nomini Hall Ln. #HouNews https://t.co/yZU3vlY3gr— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 16, 2019
When deputies arrived, they found a woman and two teens safe inside the home, but the husband fled. A deputy setting up a perimeter in the area came face to face with the man on Nomini Hall Lane.
Gonzalez says the man pulled a pistol on the deputy, and that's when the deputy shot and killed him.
That deputy was not injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.