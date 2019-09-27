Deputy 'extremely critical' after being shot during traffic stop: sheriff

BREAKING: @HCSOTexas deputy was just transported by life flight to Memorial Hermann in the medical center. He was shot in Northwest Harris County and is seriously hurt. Houston, let’s rally around him in prayer. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GSx6cSeZPh — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) September 27, 2019

We have a possible suspect detained. We believe scene is contained and no current threat to community. Due to scene investigation there will continue to be a large police presence in the area, so please avoid if possible. I’m at the hospital & we ask for our community’s prayers. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

Update: West Rd. has been reopened both directions, one lane each way. #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 27, 2019

One of our @HCSOTexas deputies has been shot while conducting a traffic stop, 14807 Willancy Ct @ West Rd. Please keep him your prayers. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

Scene is active at this time. Our deputy is seriously injured and being taken by lifeflight. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy who was shot while conducting a traffic stop Friday is still alive but his condition is "extremely critical," according to the Harris County sheriff.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday afternoon about the incident, urging people to keep the deputy in "your prayers."The incident happened in the 14800 block of Willancy Court near West Road."One of our @HCSOTexas deputies has been shot while conducting a traffic stop," Gonzalez tweeted.Gonzalez added the deputy was seriously injured and was transported by Life Flight. Cy-Fair Fire Department tweeted the deputy was treated at the scene by its EMS workers before his flight to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.One man was seen being taken into custody. He was handcuffed and his hands were bagged for evidence.Shortly after that, Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted that a possible suspect was detained. They believe the scene is "contained" and poses no current threat to the community.During the sheriff's first media availability since the shooting, Gonzalez said someone approached the deputy during his stop and shot him twice. The sheriff said the deputy was able to return fire.Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who was formerly the county's sheriff, also addressed the media and asked for prayers from the community for the deputy who he considers a "brother.""Sheriff deputies have an incredible task. They put their lives in harm's way every single day. Today is another indication that there's nothing routine about this job. That danger can lurk around every single corner at any given time," Garcia said. "This deputy, he's like a brother to me. So it's very painful to see someone who is in the circumstances that they're in right now."