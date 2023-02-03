ABC13 goes 1-on-1 with new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans

ABC13's Adam Winkler caught up with DeMeco Ryans shortly after the Houston Texans introduced him as their new head coach.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There was a celebratory feel at NRG Stadium on Thursday, a place where the Houston Texans have not celebrated a victory since Dec. 26, 2021.

Thirty-eight-year-old DeMeco Ryans, a former linebacker for the team, was introduced as the sixth head coach in franchise history.

"When it came down to it, there is no place I wanted to be any more than H-town," he said. "So, it was an easy pick for me. It was a no-brainer to be here, be home."

After the first-time head coach took the stage, took questions and took photos, he took time with ABC13.

In a one-on-one interview, which you can watch in the video player above, Eyewitness Sports' Adam Winkler asked Coach Ryans about the response he's received, growing up in Alabama, his race, his family, his quarterback, and his timetable for success.

