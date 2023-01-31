Playoff loss clears way for potential Texans-DeMeco Ryans reunion

The Houston Texans have an opening at head coach. Demeco Ryans, a former Texans player, just finished a career year as a defensive coordinator. So a reunion seems right, right?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans, who are a team in need of a lot of help on the field and on the sideline, could get the right man to take their head coaching job - a popular former player who was instrumental in his current team's back-to-back NFC championship game appearances.

DeMeco Ryans, the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, is the front-runner to return to Houston as head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday shortly after the Niners were defeated in their conference title game.

The former NFL linebacker reportedly interviewed with the Texans on Jan. 20 and is due for a follow-up interview. He's also linked to coaching vacancies in Denver and Indianapolis.

Ryans became a hot commodity on the head coaching market after leading the Niners to the No. 1-ranked defense in the league.

The Texans also have eyes on a pair of Philadelphia Eagles coordinators: offensive play-caller Shane Steichen and defensive play-caller Jonathan Gannon, whom Schefter reports has strong support within the Texans organization.

ABC13's Greg Bailey adds that barring any surprise setbacks, the Texans and Ryans are poised for a reunion, with an announcement in the coming days.

Ryans would become the third different head coach to be hired in as many seasons, replacing former coach Lovie Smith. Ryans would also inherit a pair of first-round picks, including the No. 2 overall selection, during this April's NFL Draft.

Ryans' Texans history

The 38-year-old Ryans, who was a star for Alabama, was drafted by the Texans 33rd overall in 2006, which was the same year Houston selected defensive end Mario Williams with the first overall pick.

Ryans outplayed Williams to become the unexpected star of the team in his rookie year, picking up an All-Pro selection and the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

He went on to play six seasons in Houston, later picking up two Pro Bowl selections and also helping future superstar J.J. Watt acclimate to the pro game after he was drafted in 2011.

Ryans rounded out his 10-season NFL career by spending his final four pro seasons in Philadelphia.

Despite playing just one season together, Watt made sure he got his former team's attention about hiring Ryans by posting a photo of the two during their only year together.

ESPN contributed to this report.

