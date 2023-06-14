Texans' Demeco Ryans on son waking up at 5 a.m. for camp: 'I didn't think he was going to get up'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For a few weeks between mid-June and the start of training camp in July, NFL coaches and staff members are given a rare chance to get away from the practice field.

The small sliver is often the only break for coaches who quickly transition from the prior season to the offseason.

"For our coaches over the next few weeks, I think it's time for a little rest and relaxation," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday, following his team's final minicamp workout of the offseason. "Especially for me. I've been going pretty nonstop. So definitely a little rest and relaxation to make sure I'm powered up and ready to go for the season. The same with our coaches. It's a time for us to have the opportunity to spend more time with your family, go and visit family that you haven't seen a while. So just a time to reconnect personally with your family."

Ryans, who was hired Jan. 31, got a head start on the family bonding Wednesday.

ABC13 spotted the first-year bench boss with a special guest on the sideline during the Texans' mandatory minicamp practice. DeMeco's son MJ was in attendance for the workout.

"It was fun having my son out at practice today," Ryans said afterwards. "He enjoys it. I asked him if he was ready to go early this morning at 5. I didn't think he was going to get up. But he was ready to go and I was happy to have him here with me. Proud of him and all his accomplishments in all that he's done. He's always made us proud, made me a proud father. It's a blessing to be a father, not only to him but to my other two kids."

MJ is one of two sons, along with a daughter DeMeco has with his wife, Jamila.

