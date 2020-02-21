abc13 plus northeast

The DeLuxe Theater: From a "blacks only" movie theater to a community hub

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The DeLuxe Theater is, once again, bringing art to the Fifth Ward.

Classical Theatre Company is putting on "Peer Gynt" beginning Feb 12. until to March 1.

"It's about love and revenge and jealousy, and all these things that we experience," explained co-director John Johnston.

The DeLuxe Theater opened in 1941 as a "blacks only" movie theater.

After the Civil Rights Act, the theater closed in 1973 and sat empty until 2015.

Then, the city of Houston partnered with local agencies for a nearly $6 million rebuilding project.

The idea is to turn the space into a community hub once again.

"Just this past weekend, several folks walked in and came to the show yesterday," Johnston said.

For more information, click here.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonartmovie theaterhistoryabc13 plusafrican americanscommunityabc13 plus northeast
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS NORTHEAST
Get tasty burgers and po-boys from special Fifth Ward eatery
The best of ABC13+ Northeast
Burt's Meat Market offers tasty Cajun food at great prices
Meet the only HISD swimmer to make this year's UIL swim meet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News