abc13 plus northeast

Burt's Meat Market in Denver Harbor offers tasty Cajun food at great prices

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in Denver Harbor, you know Burt's Meat Market on Lyons Avenue is a staple for Cajun food.

The market has been open since 1946 and the ABC13+ series is taking you inside!

"Our gumbo beef tips, oh my God, (they are) to die for," said store manager Chasidi Lockett. "Our ribs (and) our boudin balls are to die for!"

The boudin is a popular dish from the eatery, and the secret behind its delicious flavor is one only the owner knows.

"It's a family recipe!" said Lockett. "I can't tell you!"

Burt's Meat Market has become a go-to spot in Denver Harbor, and it has customers lining up early in the morning.

Everything is made in house, with a lot of flavor and the secret ingredient.

"It's our fine cut beef tips smothered and slow cooked with love," explained Lockett.



ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfoodiefoodabc13 plusbe localish houstonstretch your dollarfyi cajunfoodie callabc13 plus northeastbe localish
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS NORTHEAST
Get tasty burgers and po-boys from special Fifth Ward eatery
The best of ABC13+ Northeast
Meet the only HISD swimmer to make this year's UIL swim meet
Historic Fifth Ward theater becoming a community hub
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News