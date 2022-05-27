Delta Airlines plan to reduce flight schedule this summer by cutting 100 daily departing flights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As America starts to see an intense travel surge, airlines are doing their best to build an extra cushion for irregular flight operations. With few pilots available and multiple staff shortages, flight reductions are the best way to prevent massive meltdowns.To do that, Delta Airlines announced that they are planning to reduce 100 daily flights going into the summer months.In a statement, Delta said they had made adjustments to decrease disruptions.The airline expects to welcome 2.5 million customers during Memorial Day Weekend. That is a 25% increase in passenger levels since 2021.Delta says they have made multiple adjustments, such as improving the process for air traffic management, adding hundreds of new pilots and flight attendants, and launching initiatives to improve boarding and departure times.According to the airline, those efforts are what the customers should know before they begin to set off for summer vacations.