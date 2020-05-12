Elderly couple shot and killed while at veterans cemetery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6163510" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: Police investigate shooting at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery

BEAR, Delaware -- A husband and wife who were shot and killed while visiting a war veterans' cemetery in Delaware have been identified.It happened last Friday morning at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.According to law enforcement, Sheldon Francis, 29, opened fire on 86-year-old Paul C. Marino and his wife, 85-year-old Lidia Marino.Lidia was pronounced dead at the scene. Paul was rushed to the hospital where he died over the weekend.Police scoured the area for hours looking for Francis after an exchange of gunfire with officers. Francis was later found dead. It is undetermined at this time if his death was self-inflicted or as a result of the police gunfire.A motive for the shooting is still not yet determined.