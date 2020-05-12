u.s. & world

Elderly couple shot and killed while at veterans cemetery

BEAR, Delaware -- A husband and wife who were shot and killed while visiting a war veterans' cemetery in Delaware have been identified.

It happened last Friday morning at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

According to law enforcement, Sheldon Francis, 29, opened fire on 86-year-old Paul C. Marino and his wife, 85-year-old Lidia Marino.

Lidia was pronounced dead at the scene. Paul was rushed to the hospital where he died over the weekend.

Police scoured the area for hours looking for Francis after an exchange of gunfire with officers. Francis was later found dead. It is undetermined at this time if his death was self-inflicted or as a result of the police gunfire.

A motive for the shooting is still not yet determined.

RAW VIDEO: Police rush to cemetery where couple fatally shot
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Police investigate shooting at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawaredeadly shootingfatal shootingelderlyveteransshootingcemeteryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president leaving after 7 years
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
Severe storms possible Tuesday northwest of Houston
Well-known rodeo cowboy from Houston killed in head on crash
75M gallon bayou basin expansion days from completion
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in Texas
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Show More
HISD to hold virtual graduation ceremony for seniors
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
State starts Harvey recovery program amid slow progress
6-year-old Dallas boy found tied up in grandma's shed
Girl who had 3 heart surgeries surprised with birthday parade
More TOP STORIES News