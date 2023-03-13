Man stabbed and killed during altercation in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed and killed during a fight in southwest Houston on Saturday.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

Houston Police Department officers said they responded to 9500 Deering Drive at about 3 p.m. and found an unresponsive man with a stab wound. The man was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, homicide detectives said they believed two men were walking down the street when they got into a physical altercation that ended in a stabbing.

Police said by the time they arrived, the suspect was gone.

In a later update, HPD said that according to witnesses, two suspects, described as Black men, were involved in the stabbing before taking off.

Authorities said the identity of the 34-year-old victim is pending verification by the medical examiner's office.

HPD said the motive for the stabbing is unknown.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

SEE ALSO: Neighbor allegedly uses kitchen knife to stab 3 men after flirting with 1 of their wives, police say