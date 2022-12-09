Deer Park UPS driver accused of stealing packages containing iPhones while on the job

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A UPS employee is accused of stealing customers' yet-to-be delivered iPhones while on the job in Deer Park.

According to Deer Park police, an officer stopped 31-year-old Decoreyon Thomas in the 6600 block of SH-225 for speeding and expired license plates.

During the traffic stop, police said Thomas was arrested for unlawful carrying of a handgun, and they confiscated marijuana.

While searching his vehicle, officers reportedly found two opened packages that were addressed to other people -- not Thomas.

Both packages contained Apple iPhone 14s, Deer Park PD said.

Officers said Thomas gave conflicting statements about why he had the phones, but an investigation revealed that they had been stolen while in transit.

Thomas was charged with felony theft. He was wearing his UPS uniform in the mugshot provided by police.

UPS sent ABC13 the following statement about the arrest:

"While we do not comment on specific personnel issues, we are aware of the matter, and are working with law enforcement to complete a full investigation."