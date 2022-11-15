Pasadena police searching for man accused of entering Deer Park ISD school

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Pasadena are asking for the public's help to find an accused intruder who went into a Deer Park ISD school on Nov. 10.

According to Pasadena police, the suspect was able to gain entry into Deepwater Junior High at 501 Glenmore Drive. Images of the suspect were recorded by the school's security cameras.

After about 10 minutes of being on the property, the man left the building, police said.

He was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s.

Deer Park ISD is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 713-475-7869.