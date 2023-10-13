WATCH LIVE

HPD investigating decomposing body, believed to be male, found in field in southeast Houston

Friday, October 13, 2023 7:02PM
Decomposing body found in field in SE Houston, HPD says
SkyEye flew over the scene, where police were seen investigating a vehicle parked behind some trees in the middle of the field.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A decomposing body was found in a field in southeast Houston on Friday, according to police.

Houston police said officers responded to a person down call in the 4600 block of Branch Street near Cullen Boulevard at 10:30 a.m.

A person, believed to be male, was found dead in a field at the address, police said.

Investigators said the body was in a state of decomposition.

HPD did not release any further information about the victim or how the person may have died.

