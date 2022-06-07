2 decomposed bodies found in southeast Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating just what happened at an apartment in southeast Houston where two people were found dead.Just before noon Tuesday, detectives were called to an apartment in the 5100 block of Silver Creek Drive near Highway 3. The preliminary information from the scene was that a man and a woman were found dead, in separate rooms.A police source later confirmed that the bodies were discovered in a state of decomposition, and any potential injuries were not immediately known. A detective at the scene added that it was likely the deaths were either from natural causes or possibly due to an overdose.No further information on the pair was available. The investigation is ongoing.