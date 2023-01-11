Woman found dead in NW Harris County home during welfare check, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in northwest Harris County, where a woman was found dead during a welfare check, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

At about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office went out to a home in the 14000 block of Elmont Drive after receiving a call for a welfare check.

Once deputies got on the scene, they found a woman dead inside the home.

Details surrounding the woman's death or if foul play is involved were not immediately released. This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.