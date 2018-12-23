Fire crews have cleared the scene of a Honda dealership fire that caused a transformer to explode in Kingwood.Crews were dispatched just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a call of a building fire at Kingwood Drive at US-59.Upon arrival, a second section of the building caught on fire and erupted into flames.According to fire officials, additional crews were called to the scene. As firefighters entered the building, multiple explosions were seen and heard.Officials say a power system later burst in flames, causing a transformer on US-59 to explode.It is unknown if any vehicles were damaged or if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.The cause remains unknown.