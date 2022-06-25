deadly shooting

2 shot and killed, 2 injured in quadruple shooting after argument in SE Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

4 people shot, 2 killed in quadruple shooting after violent night in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four men were shot inside a home after an argument between two groups in the South Acres area early Saturday morning, Houston police said.

Two young men were pronounced dead at the scene. One injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. The fourth man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be ok, according to officers.

According to Assistant Chief Ban Tien, the shooting happened after a gathering of nine or ten people at a house in the 4100 block of Madden Street near Leitrim Way.

At about 1 a.m., another group of men came inside the house and confronted the first group, police said.

HPD believes an altercation led to an exchange of gunfire between the two groups.

"It appears they are all acquaintances. They know each other. At this time, we don't know if they were invited or uninvited. But that will be part of the investigation," HPD Asst. Chief Ban Tien sadi. "All we can ask for is keep the victims' families in your prayers, as you can imagine what they're going through right now."

Police said that there were multiple weapons and shell casings inside the home.

The identities of the victims have not been released, pending family notification. Police said the four people that were shot were range in age from 17 to thier early 20s.

There is an active investigation to determine what led to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimedeadly shootinggun safetygun violenceteen killedman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
2 people shot in SW Houston, leaving 1 man dead, police say
1 man dead after shooting in SE Houston, police say
Police believe man was followed before he was shot and killed
TOP STORIES
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
Women's clinic closed for abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned
Body discovered on Galveston beach in 2020 remains a mystery
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Show More
Companies willing to cover travel costs for those getting an abortion
DA's office prioritizing resources to clear capital murder case pileup
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
A hot weekend ahead of more widespread rain chances next week
Doctors fear rise in maternal mortality after Roe V. Wade overturned
More TOP STORIES News