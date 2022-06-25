2 shot and killed, 2 injured in quadruple shooting after argument in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four men were shot inside a home after an argument between two groups in the South Acres area early Saturday morning, Houston police said.Two young men were pronounced dead at the scene. One injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. The fourth man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be ok, according to officers.According to Assistant Chief Ban Tien, the shooting happened after a gathering of nine or ten people at a house in the 4100 block of Madden Street near Leitrim Way.At about 1 a.m., another group of men came inside the house and confronted the first group, police said.HPD believes an altercation led to an exchange of gunfire between the two groups."It appears they are all acquaintances. They know each other. At this time, we don't know if they were invited or uninvited. But that will be part of the investigation," HPD Asst. Chief Ban Tien sadi. "All we can ask for is keep the victims' families in your prayers, as you can imagine what they're going through right now."Police said that there were multiple weapons and shell casings inside the home.The identities of the victims have not been released, pending family notification. Police said the four people that were shot were range in age from 17 to thier early 20s.There is an active investigation to determine what led to the shooting.