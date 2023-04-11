Queen Ester Jackson's bond was raised after she was accused of shooting 22-year-old Erik Hubert to death at a funeral on West Hamilton Street.

Woman accused of 'intentionally' firing gun that killed family member at funeral, family says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge has raised the bond to $50,000 for a woman accused of playing a role in the death of a family member at a funeral over the weekend.

Queen Smith Jackson, 67, is charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a family member.

A loved one, who was afraid to reveal their identity in fear of retaliation, told ABC13 they believe Jackson should face a stronger charge in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Erick Hubert. The victim was known to many as "Noonie."

READ MORE: Woman charged with manslaughter after man shot outside of N. Houston funeral home, court docs read

"He wasn't a throwaway. He was a lovable person. Stayed out of trouble. Stayed out of the way. He said he didn't want to be around negative things. He did everything right. And they took him," a loved one said to ABC13.

Noonie was at his grandfather's funeral, mourning his death, when he lost his own life.

Jackson, who loved ones say is the victim's great aunt, is accused of pulling the trigger that ultimately killed the 22-year-old.

Court records reveal Jackson told police she pulled out a gun to shoot it in the air to stop a fight between her family members, but it didn't fire.

Jackson reportedly told police she lowered the gun and pointed it away from her when the gun went off and hit Noonie in the head, court documents show.

Some witnesses told ABC13 that they dispute that and feel the shooting was intentional.

The loved ones ABC13 spoke with said the disagreement started when Noonie told his uncle to stop being fake since he believed he was never there for his grandfather.

They said the argument then escalated, and Noonie, unfortunately, lost his life.

"He's going to be missed. He impacted a lot of lives. He's truly going to be missed," a loved one said.

Jackson's next hearing is set for June 5.

A GoFundMe for the victim was published online on Monday. If you'd like to help Noonie's family with funeral expenses, you can donate here.

