According to police, following a memorial service, the woman attempted to stop a fight outside by firing a gun in the air, but it misfired and hit a 22-year-old man.

Woman charged with manslaughter after man shot outside of N. Houston funeral home, court docs read

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 67-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter after a fight broke out following a funeral in north Houston on Saturday afternoon.

The video above is of the original reporting of the shooting.

According to court records, the woman, identified as Queen Ester Jackson, was attending a memorial service at a funeral home when a fight broke out between two families that spilled over into the parking lot.

Jackson reportedly tried to stop the fight and pulled a gun to shoot it in the air, but it did not fire, documents said.

Officials said Jackson told them she lowered the gun and pointed it away from her body when it fired and struck a 22-year-old man in the head.

The victim, identified as Erik Hubert, died at the scene, police said.

Jackson's bond was set at $30,000, and is expected to appear in court on Monday.