Deadly San Marcos apartment fire intentionally set

Authorities say the apartment complex fire that killed Texas State University students was intentionally set.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and San Marcos Fire Department announced there is now a criminal investigation into the Iconic Village Apartment fire.Authorities announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible.The apartment caught fire on July 20 killing five people, including Pasadena native, David Ortiz.Nearly 200 were displaced by the fire. Many of them were Texas State University students.The complex housed college students, but it was not an on-campus housing unit. The facility was built in 1970, and didn't have sprinklers.San Marcos officials said the complex wasn't required to have sprinklers when it was built. In July, firefighters didn't know if smoke detectors in the building were working, or when the last time they were inspected.